Needed rain coming tonight

Many dry stretches of weather have kept us in a drought for this entire fall season so far, but tonight we are receiving some much-needed rain and it will linger into Friday, too. Expect to need the umbrella this evening and beyond. Some of the rain will be moderate to heavy and while we are not anticipating strong storms, a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Most of the rain will linger into your Friday and finally come to an end in the afternoon. Rainfall totals look to be between a quarter to three quarters of an inch across the viewing area and state.

We will likely not see much sun to finish out the work week, but it will return for most of the weekend. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s for highs tomorrow then bounce up to around 70 degrees on Saturday. A very weak secondary cold front will sweep through late Saturday which will knock temperatures back down to the low 60s for Sunday. Much of next work week looks great again with sun and clouds mixed and afternoon highs in the mid 70s for a couple of days, putting us right back above normal for late October.