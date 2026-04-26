New week brings needed rain

The weekend was certainly a nice one, but as we head toward a new work week, the weather will change. Tonight and most of Monday, we keep dry and very warm. The increase in warmth will lead then lead to more active weather for Monday night into Tuesday. This low pressure will come in bringing with it soaking rain (some torrential downpours) plus the chance for strong thunderstorms. Kentucky will be under 3 risk levels of severe weather, the strongest being in western KY. Our viewing area will be between a marginal and slight risk. Strong to damaging wind will be the main threat for the first round of storms, but hail will be the main threat for Tuesday night's round. With these two rounds being mostly overnight, you need ways to keep weather aware. Beneficial rain will fall over most of the Commonwealth through Wednesday.

Once we hit midweek, showers and storms will drop off leaving us with more quiet, but much cooler weather. Temperatures will fall from the 80s Monday to the mid 60s by Thursday. The coolest days will be Oaks (Friday) and Derby (Saturday). The good news is that rain chances really fall off just in time for the races in Louisville.