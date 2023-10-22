New work week begins frosty

What a gorgeous weekend we had and this nice, yet warm weather will continue, except for one chilly night....tonight. Temperatures area-wide are likely to fall into the mid 30s with clear skies. This could spell patchy frost for many. A FROST ADVISORY will be in effect from 2 to 10 AM Monday, but we'll warm up quickly and see afternoon highs in the low 70s. We get even warmer moving toward mid week. For a few days this week, we could hit high temperatures closer to 80 degrees than 70! Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because big changes are coming on the last day of the month sending us into a much cooler pattern for the beginning of November. Halloween, right now, is looking cool and potentially rainy, but we still have a little over a week to hone the forecast. Until then, dry weather will rule until we get to Thursday night or Friday.