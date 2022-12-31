New Year's Day is a mild one

As the year 2022 winds down we return to quiet weather. The new year will ring in with dry conditions and some cloud-clearing. Tonight's lows will fall to the mid 40s so that will be a cool start to Sunday, but we will warm up with the help of some sun in the afternoon. The possible record-breaking warmth won't arrive until Monday and Tuesday. That is when the warm front from the upcoming system lifts over us and sends us well into the mid 60s.

That same weather system will be responsible for bringing in some more soaking rain showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. Once the cold front passes, our temperatures will get back to a more normal range for the first part of January. For the end of the week highs will run in the low to mid 40s instead of 60s. It's hard to believe we will be in 2023 soon. Have a safe and happy New Year from the LEX18 StormTracker weather team!