Next round of rain coming soon

Today was a mostly dry, but very gloomy day in the Bluegrass as the clouds have remained strong and in tact. We await our next round of rain or precipitation that will be rolling in beginning in just a few hours late this evening. This next system will hold a lot of moisture so we continue to watch the potential for some flooding across the state through Thursday. For tonight, rain showers will begin south, take a break through dawn then begin again. There is a potential for some minor amounts of sleet or freezing rain especially north of I-64 through mid morning. Any ice accumulation will be low (a tenth of an inch or less) and travel impacts will be at a minimum, too. Most will see a very cold (near 32-degree) rain.

Eventually the warm front and the rain will lift to the north sending some soaking rain showers into the bulk of the state by midday or early afternoon. Rain will be steady and soaking for most through the day while temperatures rise above the freezing mark and hit the low to mid 40s. The cold front will then slide on through Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain totals will get up into the 1" to 1.5" range across the state again so we will continue to keep an eye on the flooding potential.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly again as we start to dry out then the weekend ahead will become nicer. Temperatures will continue on an upward progression into the beginning of March next week.