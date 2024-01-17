Next snow round comes in Thursday

Today is the fourth day we have been well below freezing, but we finally got some blue skies and sunshine. The early morning air temperatures got down to -22 degrees for Monticello, Wayne county and that was the coldest reading of the nation today! The sun has helped up to warm into the low 20s today, but we have felt like the single digits all day with winds still whipping up around 20 mph. As we move into late week, we have another round of snow moving into the region. Temperatures may touch freezing in the afternoon. Therefore, this one may hold some mixing showers at times, mainly in southern KY, but eventually change to scattered snow showers late Thursday and into Friday. Accumulations look to be less this go around, but should still cause slick roads for Friday's travels. We will begin to dry out into the weekend and see more sun, but temperatures will keep below freezing again. If you are interested in warmer air, look toward next week as we have the 40s and 50s coming back for a brief time. This may send us rain showers late week instead of snow.