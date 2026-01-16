Next winter round tonight

Some more winter weather is coming our direction as we kick off our weekend. Temperatures have been a bit milder today, but will fall soon. Before that happens, the precipitation will start as rain, some even moderate before we see the changeover come late evening. The transition time looks to be between 8 and 10 pm for most. Snow may be heavy or squall-like at times and this could lead to some quick accumulations. There will be some melting as snow hits wet grounds. In general, we're giving 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Bluegrass region and northern KY with less east and south. Many will see less than one inch with this round. Travel will likely be impacted late this evening through early Saturday and that is when the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Beyond this system, cold air will linger through both weekend days...Sunday being the coldest in the 20s. Be safe!