Nice and warm for Easter weekend

From frosty mornings to afternoon temperatures in the 70s...our weather has been building back to spring weather. As we head toward our Easter weekend, we'll continue to see temperatures take a bit jump. Friday looks to bring some sunshine back as a warm front lifts north of us and warms us into the upper 70s. The upcoming holiday weekend will also bring more warmth as we stay in the 70s and even get closer to 80 degrees by Saturday. A low pressure will be moving in nearby, but not actually passing through Kentucky until late in the weekend. Rain will remain north of the Ohio River and our rain chances stay relatively low through Saturday night. By Sunday, we are tracking a few showers and some thunder. More scattered rain and storm chances will linger into next work week, too, as temperatures hang around normal for a bit.