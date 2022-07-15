Nice, but hot Friday in store

Just like the past few days, we begin our Friday with clear skies, dry weather and spots of fog this morning. We will continue to see the calm, dry pattern hang around one more day before it breaks down and rain chances ramp up into the weekend. Today's highs will be around 90 degrees only with slight humidity. Tonight, as our high pressure starts to break down, a small chance for showers comes in. Most of Saturday will stay dry as well and hot...highs back into the low 90s.

The second half of our weekend looks a little more active with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours as heat remains around 90 degrees or the upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the slight side through the weekend then kick up a few notches into next week as the ridge of high pressure brings the heat again. The amount of rain we see on Sunday will determine how hot we get next week. Most models show between half an inch to one inch of rain by the end of Monday. That will help with our continued very dry/drought conditions. The mid 90s are then coming next week.