Nice, but windy Friday

A few rain showers, even some thunder, have worked their way into Kentucky this afternoon. I expect many of these to glide on over to eastern KY before leaving us. Temperatures, overnight, will then drop sharply to the low 30s. We will dry out for Friday making for a nice end to the work week, but the wind will be an issue at times. Wind gusts should work their way up to the 30-35 mph range at times in the afternoon. The wind is accompanying another cold front that will send our nice, spring-like temperatures packing for a couple of days. The weekend temperature trend will be much cooler....only in the 30s and 40s. Next week, we're back to the milder and even warmer air and this time it comes with some spring time showers and thunderstorms.