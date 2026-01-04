Nice early January warm-up

Our quiet and very seasonable weekend is coming to a close and the warmth is on the horizon. As you head back to work and school this week, you've got the 50s and 60s ahead. Monday will kick off the new work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. We will hit the upper 50s/low 60s by Tuesday. As the warmth works in, we will eventually see some rain showers follow. The best days to do anything outside in the dry will be Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will hold equal chances for rain showers as we keep in the low 60s. This will not be record warmth, but well above normal. It doesn't last long though. Temperatures will fall to the 30s again by next weekend.