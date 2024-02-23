Nice end to work week

After yesterday's rain, we are drying out this morning, but there are spots of fog to be aware of as you travel. The remainder of our Friday looks nice and we will even see times of sun as temperatures reach the mid 50s. Our next weather system will hold less impact, however, there could be some snow involved. A quick clipper will bring in a few rain showers mixed with snow mainly for northern KY with a chance for minor accumulation into Saturday morning as temperatures hover freezing for a few hours. Saturday will certainly be the coldest day of the next several as we stay in the 30s much of the day. Sunday is the better of the two weekend days because temperatures will be right back into the upper 50s.