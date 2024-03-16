Watch Now
Nice for the remainder of weekend

But cooler Sunday and Monday
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 17:34:37-04

After a nice, sunny Saturday, we continue the dry trend through the rest of the weekend. Tonight we cool off some to the low 40s with increasing clouds. Sunday will be another fairly quiet day, but with cooling temperatures after a weak cold front sweeps through the Commonwealth. A very stray rain shower chance will be in place Sunday, but only around 10% chance. However, it will be on the breezy side. Because of that front, Monday will turn quite chilly with high temperatures only up to the low 40s. We will gradually warm through the week and bounce around hovering the normal line. We might struggle to hit the 60s this coming work week, but the good news is that rain chances remain quite low much of the week.

