Nice end to work week

As we roll on through our work week, we finally got some sunshine back in Kentucky today! The nice weather stretch will linger through late week and into the weekend as well. For those of you that like winter weather, you just won't see much of it in the coming days. Temperatures will remain above average into next week. Tomorrow will be a little on the cooler side with a passing and mostly dry cold front tonight. A stray sprinkle is possible, but many will stay fully dry with clouds. The winds will pick up a bit tomorrow and make it feel like the 30s/40s all day. Saturday and Sunday both will be nicer with more sun and highs in the low 50s. Another round of wet weather will pass, hopefully, to our south, but we could see a few showers in southern KY Sunday night into Monday. Most of next week looks dry, too.