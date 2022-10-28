Nice heading into your weekend

Watch Now
wlex
Posted at 4:55 AM, Oct 28, 2022
This Friday is off and running with a few scattered clouds around, but we're expecting to see the sunshine return by midday and lasting though the afternoon/evening. Temperatures are cool to start, but we'll see numbers reaching the upper 60s later.

It's a nice kickoff to the weekend and Saturday is looking great with plenty of sun and highs warming to around 70 degrees. A cold front is lurking off to the west as a low pressure will sit over Texas tomorrow then start to move northeast toward the Ohio Valley Saturday night.

You will need the umbrella off and on Sunday likely as rain showers will be falling and helping our growing drought situation. Totals look to be higher for western KY again, but every little bit is welcomed all across the state. Rain should linger into Halloween and the start of the new work week but taper off hopefully right before Trick-or-Treating time. After that, we roll back into a dry weather pattern for most of the week and the first few days of the new month.

