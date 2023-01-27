Nice Saturday inbound

The remainder of our Friday will be much more quiet than it's start as some woke up to some snowy and icy roads and yards. Around half an inch of snow was reported for some in central KY only. The action was very hit or miss as we said would happen. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will allow our temperatures to drop only to the mid 30s and we keep dry. Saturday will be nice with sun and clouds mixed throughout the day. It'll be a dry one too and we even warm up to the 50s.

A rain-maker will make it's presence known as we head into late Saturday evening. Rain is likely into the overnight and start to Sunday making for a soggy end to the weekend. Temperatures will remain well above freezing so there's no chance for frozen precipitation with this round. Once the rain moves out, the colder air comes crashing back in sending our early work week high temperatures down to the mid 30s by Tuesday. We will then hang out in the mid to upper 30s for the remainder of the week with rain and snow chances around each day. February will kick off cooler than normal, but we hope to warm back to the 40s by next weekend.