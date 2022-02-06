Nice start to work week

This second part of the weekend has been lovely with full sunshine and temperatures pushing 50 for some south. Lexington's high today was 43 degrees but it felt wonderful compared to the mid 20s yesterday. What we can look forward to this week is more of these mild temperatures and the weather pattern will remain on the calm side as well. Fairly uneventful weather is expected for Monday as it will be a cold start (mid 20s) and sun, but more clouds will roll in for the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain or snow is still several days away. There may be a couple of small or low moisture systems that won't do much for us through about Thursday. At this point, it looks like our next decent chance for rain or snow doesn't roll in until late in the week. Before that happens, we will see some sunshine mixed with clouds each day and high temperatures in the 40s. Friday looks to be the warmest day...in upper 40s. That brief warm-up will be ahead of a low pressure which should send us a few showers of some sort toward next weekend.