Nice temperature spike coming soon

Most of this past week was pretty nice, but cold. We have seen another round of snow though to kick off the weekend. Fortunately, nothing else has fallen from the sky today, and we've gotten the sunshine back. That has helped with the melting especially on roads. Be aware that tonight will be another cold one as temperatures drop to the upper teens so re-freezing is inevitable. Watch for some slick spots on your Sunday morning travels. The good news is that we have some sun coming back tomorrow afternoon as a weak warm front lifts overhead. This will bring our temperatures up to the upper 30s and low 40s for southern KY! That will feel better, but not great. Midweek warmth is coming, though, as temperatures will reach the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll remain dry as well. This will give us a chance to see complete melting before our next storm system moves in for late week. This one will begin as rain, then transition to snow by Thursday afternoon. Until then, enjoy the milder air coming in.