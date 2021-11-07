Nice warm spell this week

After a very cool start to the month and several cold, frosty mornings, we finally have a turn for the better as we warm up some this week. A ridge of high pressure will keep us nice and dry at least for the first half of the work week and daily high temperatures will rise into the mid 60s pushing us several degrees above normal. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the warmth as well as a southerly wind.

Thursday will bring changes as our next low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley sending us rain, then colder air in its wake. By next weekend we will return to the 40s and 50s.