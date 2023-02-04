Nice warm up this weekend

Happy Saturday! We felt that bitter cold this morning but we are warming up to the mid/upper 40s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will stick around throughout the day and pretty much all weekend long. We will get even warmer by Sunday with afternoon highs peaking in the low/mid 50s. The warmth will continue throughout the week, possibly even pushing the low 60s. By the time we reach mid-week, rain and storm chances will start to pick up. We will keep a close eye on these systems and adjust the forecast as we get closer.

Have a wonderful weekend!