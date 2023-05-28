Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Nicer Memorial Day ahead

Turning straight hot this week
350344907_1024731158686778_2151050324445794481_n.jpg
wlex
350344907_1024731158686778_2151050324445794481_n.jpg
350283810_1954240688263674_1961045794105741033_n.jpg
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 16:58:21-04

Today has been the perfect day to catch up on napping as the weather has been gloomy, gray, cool and rainy all day. The heaviest of the rain has stayed in eastern KY as we said, but we've had some rain here in central KY too. Lexington picked up around a quarter of an inch while some east have seen up to 1.9" like in Pike county! We still need rain and we'll be wrapping up May on a drier than normal note.

Looking ahead to our holiday tomorrow, we do have some better weather coming. We will slowly dry out through the morning and by the afternoon, many of the clouds will start to clear leaving us with partial sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will also warm to the mid 70s. Overall, Tuesday will be better with more sun. The temperatures will really take off into the mid and upper 80s later on in the work week. June (and Meteorological Summer) begins on Thursday and it will feel like it with highs around 88 degrees. That will be great pool weather leading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth