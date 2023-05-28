Nicer Memorial Day ahead

Today has been the perfect day to catch up on napping as the weather has been gloomy, gray, cool and rainy all day. The heaviest of the rain has stayed in eastern KY as we said, but we've had some rain here in central KY too. Lexington picked up around a quarter of an inch while some east have seen up to 1.9" like in Pike county! We still need rain and we'll be wrapping up May on a drier than normal note.

Looking ahead to our holiday tomorrow, we do have some better weather coming. We will slowly dry out through the morning and by the afternoon, many of the clouds will start to clear leaving us with partial sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will also warm to the mid 70s. Overall, Tuesday will be better with more sun. The temperatures will really take off into the mid and upper 80s later on in the work week. June (and Meteorological Summer) begins on Thursday and it will feel like it with highs around 88 degrees. That will be great pool weather leading into next weekend.