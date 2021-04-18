Nighttime Showers Lead to a Sunny Monday

Our weather pattern has been pretty uneventful over the weekend, but that is good. Even though we have remained on the cooler-than-normal side, we will see some more improvements in the next couple of days. Tonight, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers across the state. Most of the action will stay in southern KY, but a stray shower can't be ruled out here in Lexington as well. Some near Lake Cumberland could even be pretty soaking. The rain will move through quickly then wrap up as we step into our Monday. More sunshine is ahead for Monday as we roll into the afternoon especially. Temperatures will begin to warm up some as well. Highs should reach the mid 60s tomorrow, so we are slowly getting back to a more normal pace.

Tuesday looks even nicer with fewer clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy that because another round of wet and potentially even freezing weather will be here by Wednesday. A sharp cold front will bring not only rain showers, but some snow flakes or sleet mixing in at times especially early Wednesday morning. We'll see a big drop from the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon to the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon! The taste of winter won't last long as we warm back up by late week.