Not a bad, but a hot Sunday

Good Sunday morning! Not a lot of weather going on today, though there is a small chance for a stray strong thunderstorm much later in the day. In the meantime, you will have plenty of dry, sunny hours today for plans. The heat and humidity are going to be strong so you will need to remain hydrated and safe while outdoors. Part of a cold front will dip through tonight and that will spark more showers and storms especially for Monday morning. Plan now for extra morning commute time needed. The whole day won't be a washout, but we could see very heavy rain at times, plus strong wind and even some hail. There will be a Slight Risk for severe storms for tomorrow. Beyond that, we get a great reprieve from the heat as high temperatures only reach the mid 70s on Tuesday!