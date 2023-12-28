Not a big snow coming in

Another gloomy day has been the case here in Kentucky today and that is because a low pressure is moving our way from the Midwest. The chance for us to pick up some rain and snow mixing showers is there, but this will not be a big snow-maker by any means. Most of what we see in western KY will encounter some drier air and fall apart by the time it reaches the Lexington area. This means you may see some snowflakes, but very little to no accumulation. Our southeastern mountain counties have the better chance. Once we move past this system, we will have drier weather enter the scene for the holiday weekend. New Year's Eve will be the mildest day with temperatures in the upper 40s with some sun. New Year's Day will be back to the freezer with highs in the upper 30s and dry. Most of next week looks dry, too.