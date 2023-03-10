Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Not a pretty or warm Friday

Some sun returns Saturday
335014285_155397124073850_5862316790073099388_n.jpg
wlex
335014285_155397124073850_5862316790073099388_n.jpg
335274642_578424630889261_4167446020765071995_n.jpg
335107706_5831324186985513_661274676403175071_n.jpg
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 04:58:50-05

We've made it to Friday and the rain lingers on the roads this morning so be safe traveling. Fog may be patchy and around as well. Temperatures have started around 50 degrees this morning, but that's as warm as we get today as the cold front will send our numbers falling through much of the day. Wind will be gusting up to 30 mph again, but we won't see any wind like this time last week. At least we get to dry out today and for much of Saturday, too. The weekend doesn't look a whole lot better except we will get some sun tomorrow. Sunday brings another low pressure complete with soaking rain and some wind plus cooler air following. That bit of cool air may send us a snowflake or two into Monday. The good news is that next week is beginning to look at bit warmer...or at least seasonable...with high temperatures pressing back up into the 50s. A mostly dry and quiet work week is ahead too, until the end when rain comes back.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community