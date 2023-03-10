Not a pretty or warm Friday

We've made it to Friday and the rain lingers on the roads this morning so be safe traveling. Fog may be patchy and around as well. Temperatures have started around 50 degrees this morning, but that's as warm as we get today as the cold front will send our numbers falling through much of the day. Wind will be gusting up to 30 mph again, but we won't see any wind like this time last week. At least we get to dry out today and for much of Saturday, too. The weekend doesn't look a whole lot better except we will get some sun tomorrow. Sunday brings another low pressure complete with soaking rain and some wind plus cooler air following. That bit of cool air may send us a snowflake or two into Monday. The good news is that next week is beginning to look at bit warmer...or at least seasonable...with high temperatures pressing back up into the 50s. A mostly dry and quiet work week is ahead too, until the end when rain comes back.