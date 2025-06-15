Not a washout for Dad

Some have fog to start the day, and others have some showers falling. We will see more of this type of activity as we move on throughout Father's Day. Keep the umbrella around for some heavy downpours at times along with lightning and thunder. It's also a warm and muggy day again with high temperatures in the low 80s, and we'll get times of sun. This same kind of weather pattern will linger through much of the new work week. We could pick up as much as another 1.5" to 2" of rain by Thursday. Late week and the weekend, at this point, look dry and also very warm. The high temperature trend will hover normal until late week when we hit the mid and upper 80s. Nineties may be lurking soon, too.