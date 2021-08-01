Not Very August-Like Weather

There has been very little "normal" this summer and we will roll into the month of August on the same note. Thanks to weak cold front, you may see a stray shower or few sprinkles at your house this evening. Once the front passes, we'll welcome slightly cooler temperatures again and see another small drop in humidity. The second day of August (Monday) won't feel very August-like because of the cooler and more comfortable air, but it will be a nice change of pace. The dry weather trend will stick around for a couple of days at least.

The bad news is that the smoke and haze will return as a high pressure will send us more northerly air and that will push the smoke our direction. The hazy sunshine will last through most of Monday. By Tuesday, the high pressure will sit overhead keeping us dry as high temperatures remain below normal...in the low 80s. For midweek, we begin to heat back up some as highs will press into the mid 80s then expect the upper 80s/90 degrees by the week's end. Rain chances will remain minimal (30% or less) most of the week.