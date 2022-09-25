Nothing but sunshine coming

The weekend is wrapping up with just a few showers leftover from the cold front. Rain totals came in as high as one inch for some in southern KY, but most of the state saw just a trace up to one tenth of an inch. Now that the front is through we have a terrific stretch of weather ahead of us where nothing but sunshine will exist and temperatures will remain on the cooler side. Get ready for the mid to upper 60s for the first full week of autumn! Tomorrow (Monday) will be a nice day in the low 70s then we fall to the 60s and hang out there for a few days.

We have no rain to discuss until next weekend as Tropical Storm Ian should move slowly over the warm Caribbean waters and gain strength before arriving in the Gulf of Mexico. Next weekend, the storm should make landfall then head north possibly sending rain to us. We will watch this over the next few days so stay tuned. Until then, enjoy this lovely stretch of sunny days ahead for the Bluegrass!