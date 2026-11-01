November brings some rain this week

Our first day of November is wrapping up with some light rain showers outside. These spotty showers should linger into the overnight with temperatures dipping to the low 50s. Monday will be very similar to today. We will begin with a few spotty showers around and many clouds. The clouds will stay put throughout the day and afternoon high temperatures will push back into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be the nicest and warmest day of the week with loads of sunshine again and we are going to warm into the upper 70s. Rain, then, is set to return on Wednesday, and it will be more rain than we saw today. You will need the umbrella for midweek before trading it in for the heavy jacket or coat late week as temperatures will drop off to the low 60s and upper 50s.