November wraps up very cold

Our weather was fairly gloomy but quiet for Thanksgiving Day, but as you wake this morning, you will notice the cold air is here and it will not go anywhere this weekend. Be sure to take the big coat, hat and gloves as you leave home to do some Black Friday shopping. Both Saturday and Sunday will hold at least a chance to see some scattered snow showers with little or no accumulation expected. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all weekend with wind chills in the 20s. We keep in the freezer at least through early next work week, but eventually move up to the 40s later in the week. Next week also looks quiet and mostly dry.