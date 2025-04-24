Numerous thundershowers on Friday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms have been blowing through the Commonwealth today as temperatures have been warm and humid. We will watch as these showers fade through late evening and into the night, but the action will get going again tomorrow as a cold front comes through. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow with nearly everyone seeing some rain at some point in the day. Keep the umbrella around. The chance for severe storms will be very low, but rain could still be heavy at times. After the cold front, temperatures will tumble a bit for the weekend. Saturday starts with clouds and highs only in the mid to upper 60s, but clearing comes in for Sunday. Overall, the weekend will be quiet and that nice weather will stick around for early next work week. A few more storm chances arrive mid and late week.