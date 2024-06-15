One hot Father's day

Our Saturday has been a great one as temperatures have kept right around normal and we have seen bountiful sunshine. This sunny, dry trend will linger through the rest of the weekend, but we will really see a jump in the heat. Sunday will start lovely, but as heat and some humidity begin to build, we'll be stuck with the low to mid 90s for the day and it doesn't go away into next week. Weather will be hazy, hot and humid all through the 8 day forecast with very little in the way of relief from rain. As of now, the only decent shot of rain that we see in the forecast is next weekend. Until then, only very stray pop-up, summertime showers are a possibility for a couple of days coming up. Practice safety in this high heat!