One last afternoon and evening of scattered showers and storms before we enter a calmer weather pattern. A flood watch is still in effect until 8:00 PM for our south and southeastern counties. This evening, our temperatures will cool off back into the upper 60s with a couple of showers. The rest of the week is expected to see a decrease in rain chances and an increase in heat and humidity. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the upper 90s and potentially into the triple digits.
One last day of scattered showers and storms before the heat returns
A flood watch is in effect until 8:00 PM
