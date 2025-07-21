One last day of scattered showers and storms before the heat returns

One last afternoon and evening of scattered showers and storms before we enter a calmer weather pattern. A flood watch is still in effect until 8:00 PM for our south and southeastern counties. This evening, our temperatures will cool off back into the upper 60s with a couple of showers. The rest of the week is expected to see a decrease in rain chances and an increase in heat and humidity. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the upper 90s and potentially into the triple digits.