One more chilly day before temps take off

It's been a gloomy start to the weekend with good amounts of rain fallen over much of the Commonwealth. Now that we are mostly finished with the rain, we will see the cooler air from the cold front settle in. A shower may be leftover tonight as temperatures fall to the low 30s making for a cold start to Sunday. The sunshine makes a full comeback for much of the day which will help to warm us to the mid 40s so the coats will be needed. Beyond the weekend, we have some fantastic weather set to return. The sun will shine for Monday through midweek as we keep fully dry. The next shot at rain doesn't set up until late week. By then, high temperatures will soar into the 60s and 70s again! Remember to set your clocks forward one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday at 2 am. It is also a good time to check the smoke detectors in your home.