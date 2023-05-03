One more chilly night ahead

This has been one of the coolest starts to May that I can remember and we still have one more chilly night to get through before we start to warm up into late week. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s for most, mid 30s for some making patchy frost a possibility, but not probability. Mostly clear skies tonight will set us up for a sunny start to Thursday with some warmth moving in slowly. Afternoon high temperatures should make it to the upper 60s tomorrow with plenty of sun before our next rain chance arrives just in time for Oaks and Derby weekend here in the Bluegrass. Thursday will be the best day of the work week.

Rain still looks to be a possibility off and on through Friday with Saturday the drier of the two days. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Friday and low 70s on Saturday. Once we get past the rain shots over the weekend, we will begin to really take off temperature wise into next week. Daily high temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s, possibly even into the low 80s a couple of days, bringing more of a normal May vibe to us.