It has not been a great past couple of days as we've had some really cold air sitting on top of us and the end of the work week won't be much better. We still have one more cold night ahead tonight into early Friday as skies clear overnight. A Frost Advisory is in place for Lexington and west of I-75 while a Freeze Warning is in place for eastern KY until 8 am Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s, near freezing. We may warm up a little tomorrow, but the clouds will make for a pretty dreary day. High temperatures will only push up near 60 degrees into the afternoon.

The weekend will be a bit more active as a low pressure will bring in some rain showers, possibly heavy rain for some late in the day Saturday plus a thunderstorm. Sunday will be nicer as we dry back out and prepare to see a huge temperature swing into next week. Instead of highs in the 50s and 60s, we'll jump up into the 70s and even 80s for a few days! That will be a nice return to spring, but we'll have to watch for the potential for severe storms again.