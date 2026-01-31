Our final weekend of January has been a frigid one so far and tonight will be one more dangerously cold night with a Cold Weather Advisory in place. Wind chills may be as low as -3 as you awake on Sunday. Clouds will be around for Sunday morning, but some sun should peek through later in the day as we warm into the low to mid 20s. We'll also remain dry for a couple of days before our next round of possible rain and snow rolls in on Tuesday. Temperatures will have a bit of up and down to them this week as well, but we get a few days either at or above freezing at least. That will help to thaw us some.