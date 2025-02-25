One more day of above average temperatures

Happy Tuesday! Another stunning day throughout the Bluegrass! Highs reached mid/upper 60s this afternoon with clear skies. The clear skies continue throughout the evening and temperatures drop to the upper 30s overnight. We start off Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, but a cold front approaches Wednesday night, bringing a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder or two into our late night hours. The second half of the week will be a bit cooler in the low 50s.

Have a great evening!