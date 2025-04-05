One more day of flooding rains

We are still seeing soaking rain falling all across the bluegrass with rain totals now coming in between 3 and 6 inches for this storm so far. We have about one more day to go with all this rain. Flood watches and warnings are still in place. The Flood Watch lingers until 8 am Sunday. For today, expect soaking rain showers off and on with a strong thunderstorm chance this afternoon/evening. Our area is back under a slight risk for severe storms with damaging wind as the main threat. Overnight will bring the final big push of heavy rain. This is when more flooding is most likely so use extreme caution if you have to travel tonight. Additional rain could be up around 3 inches or so. For Sunday, the rain will still be around until midday or so then become more scattered through the afternoon. Much cooler air will follow the rain. Expect the 50s on Sunday and continuing all through next work week. Stay weather aware!