One more day of sun and warmth

It's been another beautiful day here in the Commonwealth with abundant sunshine and temperatures well into the upper 70s, some lower 80s. Our heat will peak tomorrow (Friday) with more sun early in the day then eventually clouds move in and bring some rain with them. Rain chances will be highest overnight Friday into early Saturday, but the weekend certainly will not be a washout, in fact, the rain will be hit and miss. What you might notice more than the rain is the wind. It will become breezy Saturday and stick around for game time too. Temperatures Saturday will be a bit cooler, but not as chilly as Sunday. Once the cold front and rain pass, we'll be left with a few leftover showers, clouds and highs in the upper 50s Sunday. A few showers may push us into a new work week, but overall next week looks dry again as we keep in the 50s and 60s for highs.