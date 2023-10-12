Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

One more day of sun and warmth

Temperatures crash into the weekend
387499747_642105408009038_8483824632377789764_n.jpg
wlex
387499747_642105408009038_8483824632377789764_n.jpg
387525228_1013879979879877_2138524616577426539_n.jpg
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 14:41:52-04

It's been another beautiful day here in the Commonwealth with abundant sunshine and temperatures well into the upper 70s, some lower 80s. Our heat will peak tomorrow (Friday) with more sun early in the day then eventually clouds move in and bring some rain with them. Rain chances will be highest overnight Friday into early Saturday, but the weekend certainly will not be a washout, in fact, the rain will be hit and miss. What you might notice more than the rain is the wind. It will become breezy Saturday and stick around for game time too. Temperatures Saturday will be a bit cooler, but not as chilly as Sunday. Once the cold front and rain pass, we'll be left with a few leftover showers, clouds and highs in the upper 50s Sunday. A few showers may push us into a new work week, but overall next week looks dry again as we keep in the 50s and 60s for highs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18