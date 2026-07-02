One more day of the Heat Warning

It has been a brutally hot and humid work week and we continue the trend for a couple more days. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout Friday with afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid 90s again and feeling as hot as 105 degrees! The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 pm Friday, then will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening. During the next few days, isolated showers and thunderstorms may also fire up. Many of these look to stay in western KY, but we have a better chance to see some rain later on Saturday. Be aware of this as there will be many outdoor activities and events going on for the 4th. Temperatures will eventually start to cool off a bit toward Sunday and beyond into next work week. The weather will also keep on the more unsettled side with showers around.