One more day of thunderstorms

Once again, this afternoon we had several showers and thunderstorms rolling through the Commonwealth. Some of the rain was heavy at times along with a few strong wind gusts. Tomorrow we have the chance to do it again as a cold front will bring more action. Expect to need the umbrella earlier in the day rather than later. Once the front is through, we will see not only drying grounds but also drying air. Humidity levels will fall some for midweek as temperatures cool some too. Instead of highs in the 90s, we'll sit in the mid 80s for a day or two. It doesn't last long though. We will move back into the low 90s by the holiday on Friday and even into the low/mid 90s by the weekend.