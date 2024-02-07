One more dry day

Our midweek has just been fantastic with sun and warm temperatures. We will soon see changes, but we do get one more nice, dry day before that happens. Look for morning sun and afternoon clouds on Thursday with high temperatures right around 60 degrees again. The wind will also pick up some through the day and into Friday. A low pressure will move from west to east and enter the Bluegrass on Friday bringing with it rain showers. Rain chances will ramp up a bit into the weekend and put us back in more of an active and soggy pattern. The temperature trend will also fall soon putting us back in the 40s which is more seasonable.