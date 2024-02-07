Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

One more dry day

Temperatures still warm through late week
423737604_923179332752819_7174587422026809718_n.jpg
wlex
423737604_923179332752819_7174587422026809718_n.jpg
423422544_378427284808442_4091264288087373815_n.jpg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 14:58:40-05

Our midweek has just been fantastic with sun and warm temperatures. We will soon see changes, but we do get one more nice, dry day before that happens. Look for morning sun and afternoon clouds on Thursday with high temperatures right around 60 degrees again. The wind will also pick up some through the day and into Friday. A low pressure will move from west to east and enter the Bluegrass on Friday bringing with it rain showers. Rain chances will ramp up a bit into the weekend and put us back in more of an active and soggy pattern. The temperature trend will also fall soon putting us back in the 40s which is more seasonable.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18