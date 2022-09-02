One more dry day before the wet weekend

After the past couple of nice weather days, we are now starting to transition into a more active weather pattern in time for the holiday weekend. Today will be the last of the mostly dry days we see for a bit. A stray shower is possible today, but it's a low chance. Cloud cover and warmer temperatures (upper 80s) are at a high chance today. Moving into the night and Saturday, we'll start to see a low pressure complete with cold front drifting in bringing our rain chances up for Saturday. It should mostly be a dry start, but showers will pick up around midday and last through much of the afternoon/evening putting a damper on UK's home opener against Miami of Ohio. You will likely need the rain gear for tailgating and the game.

More rain and storm chances linger into Sunday and Labor Day as well. Rain totals may be high in spots meaning some isolated spots will see very heavy rain. Most of the area will see half in inch or more, but those isolated spots could see as much as two inches in the next 3 to 4 days. Fortunately, severe storm chances remain very low this weekend. Active weather will quiet a bit moving into next work week as temperatures dip to the upper 70s and low 80s for a stretch.