One More Dry Day to Come

It has been a fantastic weekend with lots of dry weather and sun. Today has been a bit more hazy due to smoke from the wildfires and this will likely continue into tomorrow too as we remain dry. The dry stretch of weather has been nice for any outdoor activities going on, but we'll see that winding down soon as rain is coming back. For tonight and Monday, we are still looking good with clear skies until midday or early afternoon. That is when a bit of cumulus clouds come back, but we will continue with the summer-like warmth with highs in the mid 80s.

As we head into Tuesday, rain chances climb just a bit. At least an isolated rain shower can't be ruled out Tuesday afternoon, though most stay dry. Wednesday brings in a cold front and also better chances for scattered rain showers plus some thunder activity. Temperatures will be stifled for midweek as well putting us back near normal through Thursday. Isolated to scattered rain shower chances stick around in the forecast through late week and next weekend, too.