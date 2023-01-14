One more fully dry day

As we press on through our weekend, we continue the nice, quiet weather pattern for one more day. Sunday will be a nice one though we'll still only see our temperatures topping out around or just slightly above normal. Sunday will also be our last fully dry day for a bit as we are watching yet another round of wet weather coming in starting early in the new work week. Monday should start mostly dry, but it will not end the same way. Soaking rain will move in for the duration of the afternoon and evening as highs climb to the low 50s.

By Tuesday, we bounce up toward the 60-degree mark which will feel nice again, but we have to keep an eye out for the potential for another storm system later in the week. It may be a similar setup to this past Thursday with severe weather chances. In the next 5 days, we could pick up another inch or two of rain. Temperatures should then fall in the wake of that cold front...down to the mid 40s for the end of the week.