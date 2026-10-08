One more great day before rain

We have kept the dry, sunny and warm trend going another day as today has been just lovely. Make plans to enjoy the dry weather one more day tomorrow before big changes arrive for the weekend. We are still tracking Hurricane Isaias and it is still forecast to bring us rain and some wind over the weekend. As of right now, the heavier amounts of rain might be just west of Lexington, toward western KY, but the chance for rain around game time is still there. Look for clouds to start increasing late day Friday with rain showers expected to begin on Saturday. The exact timing of rain is still in question, but should linger through Saturday night and part of Sunday. Strong thunderstorms are not anticipated, however we might get some wind from this system.

Once the low pressure has cleared us later Sunday, we will begin to dry back out and head toward more boring weather for next week. A brief temperature cool-down for the weekend is likely, but we will roll back up to the 70s and low 80s again next week.