One more great weather day

Today has been another beauty and we have one more ahead for the end of your work week. Temperatures have been on a steady incline and we'll top out in the upper 70s tomorrow. For the upcoming weekend, the first one of the month of June, we'll see increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. Unlike last weekend, we probably won't see strong or severe thunderstorms, but general late spring ones. The temperature trend will continue to warm and linger in the upper 70s to low 80s for several days even moving into next week. Overall, next week looks to be a bit more unsettled again.