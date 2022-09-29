One more nice day Friday

Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian) made landfall on Wednesday and continued to weaken today as it moved off toward northeastern Florida. Now, it will head back out to sea and even gain strength back up to a category 1 hurricane as it makes its second U.S. landfall tomorrow in South Carolina. We can expect at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as it weakens and heads north toward Kentucky as a post-tropical low pressure.

Friday will bring us one more nice weather day before we see the weekend changes. Look for sunny skies then increasing clouds toward afternoon with rain starting in southeastern KY and pushing northwest. Some will see some soaking rains and wind from Ian, however, it is still uncertain as to how far west the wet weather will work. Eastern KY will be the most likely to pick up a couple of inches of rain. Showers should wrap up Sunday and then turn off dry again for next week. Temperatures will dip to the 60s this weekend and rise back to the low 70s in the days following.