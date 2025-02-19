Watch Now
One more quick snow hit tonight

Minor amounts added to what is on the ground
It has been another very wintry day across the Commonwealth as we all woke up to a few inches of fresh snow on the ground. Temperatures have remained very cold today with highs only in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens all day. Tonight, we are tracking one last hit of snow coming in. This one is a quick clipper that will put down a trace up to one inch by morning. It could be enough to add some travel issues for Thursday morning's commute, so plan now to give yourself extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are still in effect until Thursday morning/midday. Thursday will eventually shape up with drier weather, but we stay frigid all day long. The good news is that a big break from all of this winter weather is coming soon. We'll see a daily warming trend through the end of this week and into next week. By Tuesday, we could see the 50s and rain or snow chances remain very low all the way through the end of next week.

